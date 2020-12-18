Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

VIRUS TODAY: 2nd vaccine draws closer to FDA approval

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/18 06:17
A medical worker passes a medical tent outside the emergency room at UCI Medical Center, Thursday, Dec 17, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. California health a...
Medical workers remove a stretcher from an ambulance near medical tents outside the emergency room at UCI Medical Center, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in ...
Nurse Reynaldo Pella, left, was one of five staff members to simultaneously receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Holy Name Medical Cente...

A medical worker passes a medical tent outside the emergency room at UCI Medical Center, Thursday, Dec 17, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. California health a...

Medical workers remove a stretcher from an ambulance near medical tents outside the emergency room at UCI Medical Center, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in ...

Nurse Reynaldo Pella, left, was one of five staff members to simultaneously receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Holy Name Medical Cente...

Here's what's happening Thursday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

THREE THINGS TO KNOW TODAY

— A second COVID-19 vaccine moved closer to joining the U.S. fight against the pandemic as a panel of experts endorsed its safety and effectiveness, paving way for a final decision by the Food and Drug Administration on emergency use.

— An overwhelming amount of false information clung to COVID-19 as it circled the globe in 2020, from speculation that the coronavirus was created in a lab to hoax cures.

— The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose again last week to 885,000, the highest weekly total since September, as a resurgence of coronavirus cases threatens the economy’s recovery from its springtime collapse.

THE NUMBERS: The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. increased over the past two weeks from 1,606 on Dec. 2 to 2,570 on Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

DEATH TOLL: The U.S. death toll stands at 309,334 people, or about the population of St. Paul, Minnesota.

QUOTABLE: “This is coming much faster than what anybody thought. Something that might have otherwise taken several years — to take this new vaccine technology and test it and approve it — was compressed into within a year.” — Dr. Jesse Goodman of Georgetown University, former chief of the FDA's vaccine division.

ICYMI: The Associated Press' pandemic atlas offers a look at the coronavirus in the U.S. by the numbers.

ON THE HORIZON: The FDA’s green light for emergency use of the Moderna vaccine is expected quickly. Moderna would then begin shipping millions of doses, earmarked for health workers and nursing home residents, to boost the largest vaccination effort in U.S. history.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Updated : 2020-12-18 07:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
Taiwanese store prints wrong receipt, almost owes government NT$200,000 in taxes
Taiwanese store prints wrong receipt, almost owes government NT$200,000 in taxes
Taiwan firms wary of moving manufacturing to India after Wistron plant riot
Taiwan firms wary of moving manufacturing to India after Wistron plant riot
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Two Chinese military aircraft encroach on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft encroach on Taiwan’s ADIZ
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
Former TSMC exec to join China's SMIC after Wuhan Hongxin abyss
Former TSMC exec to join China's SMIC after Wuhan Hongxin abyss