Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 54 cents to $48.36 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 42 cents to $51.50 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 4 cents to $1.39 a gallon. January heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.50 a gallon. January natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $31.30 to $1,890.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose $1.13 to $26.18 an ounce and March copper rose 4 cents $3.60 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.11 Japanese yen from 103.63 yen. The euro rose to $1.2264 from $1.2163.