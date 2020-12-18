Alexa
Aston Villa wasteful with chances in 0-0 draw with Burnley

By  Associated Press
2020/12/18 04:13
Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings, left, and Burnley's Ashley Barnes challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Vill...
Burnley's Ben Mee, left, and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and...
Burnley's Ben Mee, left, and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and...
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins reacts after missing a scoring chance during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Burnley at Vi...
Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, left, and Burnley's Dwight McNeil challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Vil...

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa wasted a number of chances and was held to a 0-0 draw Thursday by Burnley, which climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Anwar El Ghazi's free kick hit and Kortney Hause's header hit the cross bar, while Ahmed Elmohamady had a deflected strike cleared off the line as Villa pushed for a goal.

Burnley’s threat was limited but Sean Dyche’s side is now unbeaten in three after a tricky run against Everton, Arsenal and Villa.

Villa is 11th, four points adrift of fifth after failing to score despite having 27 shots.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-18 05:40 GMT+08:00

