Indiana's Allen sweeps Big Ten Coach of the Year awards

By  Associated Press
2020/12/18 03:59
Indiana head coach Tom Allen watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Bloomington...

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Indiana's Tom Allen swept the Big Ten Coach of the Year awards announced Thursday, getting picked by the coaches and media in separate votes.

The seventh-ranked Hoosiers (6-1) are second in the Big Ten East and enjoying one of their best seasons in decades. They would be playing in the conference championship game Saturday had administrators not voted to drop the six-game requirement, clearing the way for Ohio State to play.

Allen joins Bill Mallory (1986 and 1987) as the only Hoosier to take Big Ten coaching honors. He was selected Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year by the coaches and Dave McClain Coach of the Year by the media. Allen is 24-21 since he took over for the final game of the 2016 season.

Ohio State's Justin Fields took Offensive Player of the Year honors on Tuesday. Iowa lineman Daviyon Nixon was announced Wednesday as the Defensive Player of the Year.

