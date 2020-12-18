Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bengals sign Shurmur to practice squad to add QB depth

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/18 02:40
Bengals sign Shurmur to practice squad to add QB depth

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals added some needed quarterback depth on Thursday by signing Kyle Shurmur to the practice squad.

Brandon Allen, who had been starting for the Bengals in place of injured rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, hurt his knee in last week's loss to Dallas. Allen didn't practice Thursday, with Ryan Finley getting the first-team reps.

Coach Zac Taylor said Allen is day to day, and if he can't go then Finley will start Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The current practice team QB, Kevin Hogan, likely would move up into the No. 2 spot.

Shurmur, a Vanderbilt product and son of Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, hasn't played in an NFL game, but spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2020-12-18 04:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
Taiwanese store prints wrong receipt, almost owes government NT$200,000 in taxes
Taiwanese store prints wrong receipt, almost owes government NT$200,000 in taxes
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan firms wary of moving manufacturing to India after Wistron plant riot
Taiwan firms wary of moving manufacturing to India after Wistron plant riot
Two Chinese military aircraft encroach on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft encroach on Taiwan’s ADIZ
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
Former TSMC exec to join China's SMIC after Wuhan Hongxin abyss
Former TSMC exec to join China's SMIC after Wuhan Hongxin abyss