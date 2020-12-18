Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Swiss say Uber Eats must register as postal service provider

By  Associated Press
2020/12/18 01:09
Swiss say Uber Eats must register as postal service provider

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss authorities say food delivery service Uber Eats counts as a postal service provider -- and needs to be regulated as such.

Switzerland’s postal supervisory authority, PostCom, announced Thursday that the U.S.-based company’s Swiss affiliate needs to register as a postal service provider by the end of January, though it can contest the decision.

Following a nearly year-long assessment, PostCom found that at least part of Uber Eats’ business falls under postal legislation. Food packages in essence meet the criteria for postal service, and “the nature of the contents isn’t relevant when it comes to the properties of a package,” PostCom said in a statement.

Uber Portier B.V., the subsidiary active in Switzerland, has until Jan. 30 to register with PostCom and by doing so will become subject to postal regulations. That could have an impact on work hours, salaries and other “usual work conditions in the sector,” PostCom said.

Uber did not immediately respond to an e-mail from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Previously, Uber Switzerland challenged the obligation to subject itself to Swiss postal law, arguing that it was not in contractual relationship with restaurants for which the deliveries were made, PostCom said.

The move comes in a boom year for the food delivery service: Uber said last month its Eats business generated $1.45 billion in revenue in the third quarter, up 125% from a year ago as restaurants relied on the service and the trend grew of people ordering in instead of dining out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated : 2020-12-18 02:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
Taiwanese store prints wrong receipt, almost owes government NT$200,000 in taxes
Taiwanese store prints wrong receipt, almost owes government NT$200,000 in taxes
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan firms wary of moving manufacturing to India after Wistron plant riot
Taiwan firms wary of moving manufacturing to India after Wistron plant riot
Two Chinese military aircraft encroach on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft encroach on Taiwan’s ADIZ
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
Former TSMC exec to join China's SMIC after Wuhan Hongxin abyss
Former TSMC exec to join China's SMIC after Wuhan Hongxin abyss