Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones could miss start of Six Nations

By  Associated Press
2020/12/18 01:27
Wales' Alun Wyn Jones, right, is tackled by Italy's Niccolo Cannone, during the Autumn Nations Cup rugby match between Wales and Italy at Parc y Scarl...

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones could miss the start of the Six Nations in February because of a knee injury.

Jones strained medial ligaments on Dec. 5 against Italy in the Autumn Nations Cup and left the field an hour in.

The 35-year-old lock doesn't need surgery, his Ospreys region coach Toby Booth said on Thursday.

Booth added medical opinion suggested a 10-week recovery period. That would make Jones unavailable for the home game against Ireland on Feb. 7 and the visit to Scotland on Feb. 13. Wales next hosts England on Feb. 27.

“If I said it to Alun, he would say, ‘I will be back in eight (weeks).’ That’s the nature of the beast,” Booth said.

“He is probably going to be somewhere around that sort of time frame, which is disappointing for him and obviously for us. If anyone is going to get back early, it will be him.”

Jones is the most capped player in international history with 152.

Updated : 2020-12-18 02:34 GMT+08:00

