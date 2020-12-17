Alexa
Playoff push: Bears seek 3rd straight road win vs. Vikings

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/17 23:48
CHICAGO (6-7) at MINNESOTA (6-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox

OPENING LINE – Vikings by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Bears 6-7, Vikings 6-7

SERIES RECORD – Vikings lead 61-56-2

LAST MEETING – Vikings beat Bears 19-13 on Nov. 16 in Chicago

LAST WEEK – Bears beat Texans 36-7; Vikings lost to Buccaneers 26-14

AP PRO32 RANKING — Bears No. 19, Vikings No. 17

BEARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (28), PASS (24)

BEARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (13), RUSH (17), PASS (15)

VIKINGS OFFENSE – OVERALL (7), RUSH (6), PASS (17)

VIKINGS DEFENSE – OVERALL (22), RUSH (19T), PASS (26)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Bears and Vikings are tied for eighth place in the NFC, one game behind Arizona for the last wild-card spot. ... The Bears have won their last two games at Minnesota. The last time they had three straight road victories against the Vikings was 1983-85. ... This is the first time since the venue opened in 2016 that the Vikings have not finished the regular season at U.S. Bank Stadium against Chicago, though this is again their final home game on the schedule. ... Bears QB Mitch Trubisky, who returned to the starting role three weeks ago, had a 126.7 passer rating last week against Houston, a season high and fourth best of his career. ... Bears WR Allen Robinson has become the fifth player in team history with back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons and the first since Alshon Jeffery (2013-14). ... Bears kicker Cairo Santos has made 18 straight field goals and is 21 for 23 this season, on pace to break the all-time franchise record for field goal percentage held by Robbie Gould (89.7% in 2013). ... Vikings QB Kirk Cousins matched his career high with six sacks taken last week against Tampa Bay. He was sacked six times at Chicago on Sept. 29, 2019. ... Vikings RB Dalvin Cook leads the NFL with 1,674 yards from scrimmage. That's the 10th-highest total in team history with three games to go, trailing Adrian Peterson's record of 2,314 in 2012. ... Vikings kicker Dan Bailey has missed four of six field goals and three of four extra points over the last two games. ... Fantasy tip: Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. matched his season high last week with four catches for 63 yards and a TD.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLhttps://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2020-12-18 01:06 GMT+08:00

