Niners visit Cowboys in disappointing matchup of also-rans

SAN FRANCISCO (5-8) AT DALLAS (4-9)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox

OPENING LINE — 49ers by 4

RECORD VS. SPREAD — 49ers 5-8, Cowboys 3-10

SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 18-17-1

LAST MEETING — Cowboys beat 49ers 40-10, on Oct. 22, 2017, at San Francisco

LAST WEEK — 49ers lost to Washington 23-15; Cowboys beat Bengals 30-7

AP PRO32 RANKING — 49ers No. 22, Cowboys No. 29

49ERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (19), PASS (13)

49ERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (8), PASS (5)

COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (18), PASS (T9)

COWBOYS DEFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (32), PASS (6)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — With both teams on the verge of playoff elimination, the game was moved out of prime time despite a matchup of one of the NFL’s ratings darlings in the Cowboys and the defending NFC champion in the 49ers. ... Last January was the 25th anniversary of the most recent playoff meeting between these postseason rivals, won 38-28 by the 49ers on the way to their most recent Super Bowl victory. It was the seventh playoff meeting. ... Dallas has won five of the past six games in the series going back to 2005. The only win for the 49ers in that stretch was their last visit to the Cowboys in 2014. ... With one more loss San Francisco will become the second team in the past 13 seasons to finish with a losing record the season after losing the Super Bowl. Carolina went 6-10 in 2016. ... The Niners have multiple turnovers in seven straight games, the second longest streak in the past eight seasons to Tampa Bay’s nine in 2018. San Francisco last had a longer streak in 2008 at eight games. ... The 49ers are one of four teams not to allow a 100-yard rusher this season. The last time they went an entire season without allowing a 100-yard rusher was in 2013. Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliott has just one 100-yard game and can't reach his previous career low of five, which came in 2017 when the two-time rushing champion served a six-game suspension. ... San Francisco is allowing opponents to convert 36.3% of third downs, fourth best in the NFL. ... The Niners allowed 3.11 yards per play last week, their fourth-lowest total in a loss since the merger. ... QB Nick Mullens has thrown for 4,186 yards in his first 15 starts, trailing only Patrick Mahomes and Kurt Warner. ... WR Brandon Aiyuk had career highs with 10 catches for 119 yards last week. He has five straight games with at least five catches and 75 yards receiving. The only other rookie to do that since the merger is Odell Beckham Jr., who had a nine-game streak in 2014. ... The Cowboys have allowed a league-high 400 points (30.8 per game), 36 shy of the franchise record from 10 years ago. The seven points allowed against Cincinnati were the fewest since a 31-6 win over Miami in Week 3 last season. ... WR Amari Cooper is the only NFL player with at least five touchdown catches in each of the past six seasons. He needs four catches to surpass his previous career high of 83, and 58 yards for his fifth 1,000-yard season in those six years. ... DE Aldon Smith is facing the Niners for the first time. They drafted him seventh overall in 2011, and Smith set an NFL record with 33½ sacks in his first two seasons before off-field issues derailed his career. Smith was out of football the past four seasons before Dallas signed him to a one-year deal. He leads the team with five sacks. ... DL Tyrone Crawford tied his single-game career high with two sacks against the Bengals. ... Long snapper L.P. Ladouceur is set to break kicker Eddie Murray's record for games by a Canadian-born player with his 251st. The Montreal native will have to play a 17th season to break Jason Witten's club record of 255 games. Witten and Ladouceur share the franchise record at 16 seasons. Murray's 250 games were from 1980-2000. ... Fantasy tip: Elliott has four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) in two games against the Niners. He has averaged 188 scrimmage yards and 5.8 yards per carry in those games.

