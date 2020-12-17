Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NFL Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/12/17 23:00
NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 10 3 0 .769 359 321 6-1-0 4-2-0 7-2-0 3-1-0 4-0-0
Miami 8 5 0 .615 330 245 4-3-0 4-2-0 5-4-0 3-1-0 2-2-0
New England 6 7 0 .462 277 279 4-2-0 2-5-0 5-4-0 1-3-0 2-1-0
N.Y. Jets 0 13 0 .000 183 393 0-7-0 0-6-0 0-10-0 0-3-0 0-5-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Indianapolis 9 4 0 .692 372 300 4-2-0 5-2-0 5-4-0 4-0-0 2-2-0
Tennessee 9 4 0 .692 390 336 4-3-0 5-1-0 7-4-0 2-0-0 4-1-0
Houston 4 9 0 .308 295 359 2-4-0 2-5-0 3-6-0 1-3-0 2-2-0
Jacksonville 1 12 0 .077 261 383 1-6-0 0-6-0 1-9-0 0-3-0 1-4-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-Pittsburgh 11 2 0 .846 349 237 6-1-0 5-1-0 8-1-0 3-1-0 4-0-0
Cleveland 9 4 0 .692 348 368 5-2-0 4-2-0 6-4-0 3-0-0 2-3-0
Baltimore 8 5 0 .615 363 273 3-3-0 5-2-0 5-5-0 3-0-0 3-2-0
Cincinnati 2 10 1 .192 244 338 2-4-0 0-6-1 2-7-0 0-3-1 0-4-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
yx-Kansas City 12 1 0 .923 403 281 5-1-0 7-0-0 10-1-0 2-0-0 4-1-0
Las Vegas 7 6 0 .538 350 391 2-4-0 5-2-0 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-1-0
Denver 5 8 0 .385 257 347 2-4-0 3-4-0 4-5-0 1-3-0 1-3-0
L.A. Chargers 4 9 0 .308 297 362 3-4-0 1-5-0 3-6-0 1-3-0 0-3-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Washington 6 7 0 .462 287 275 3-3-0 3-4-0 2-2-0 4-5-0 3-2-0
N.Y. Giants 5 8 0 .385 238 291 2-4-0 3-4-0 1-1-0 4-7-0 3-2-0
Philadelphia 4 8 1 .346 277 328 3-3-1 1-5-0 0-3-1 4-5-0 2-2-0
Dallas 4 9 0 .308 298 400 2-4-0 2-5-0 1-3-0 3-6-0 1-3-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 368 265 5-1-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 8-2-0 5-0-0
Tampa Bay 8 5 0 .615 370 294 4-3-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 5-4-0 2-2-0
Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 328 322 2-5-0 2-4-0 2-1-0 2-8-0 1-3-0
Carolina 4 9 0 .308 307 332 2-5-0 2-4-0 1-3-0 3-6-0 1-4-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
yx-Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 410 323 5-1-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 8-2-0 4-1-0
Chicago 6 7 0 .462 282 291 3-4-0 3-3-0 1-2-0 5-5-0 1-3-0
Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 333 355 3-4-0 3-3-0 2-2-0 4-5-0 3-1-0
Detroit 5 8 0 .385 310 389 1-5-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 4-6-0 1-4-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 325 246 5-1-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 8-2-0 2-2-0
Seattle 9 4 0 .692 393 324 6-1-0 3-3-0 3-1-0 6-3-0 2-2-0
Arizona 7 6 0 .538 358 303 3-3-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 5-4-0 2-2-0
San Francisco 5 8 0 .385 300 311 1-6-0 4-2-0 2-2-0 3-6-0 2-2-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday's Games

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Buffalo at Denver, 4:30 p.m.

Carolina at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 25

Minnesota at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 26

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:30 p.m.

Miami at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 27

Atlanta at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 28

Buffalo at New England, 8:15 p.m.

Updated : 2020-12-18 01:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
Taiwanese store prints wrong receipt, almost owes government NT$200,000 in taxes
Taiwanese store prints wrong receipt, almost owes government NT$200,000 in taxes
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taiwan firms wary of moving manufacturing to India after Wistron plant riot
Taiwan firms wary of moving manufacturing to India after Wistron plant riot
Two Chinese military aircraft encroach on Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military aircraft encroach on Taiwan’s ADIZ
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
Former TSMC exec to join China's SMIC after Wuhan Hongxin abyss
Former TSMC exec to join China's SMIC after Wuhan Hongxin abyss