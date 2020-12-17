Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Rugby governing bodies receive notice of concussion claims

By  Associated Press
2020/12/17 22:57
French supporters pose for a photo as they arrive for the Autumn Nations Cup final rugby union international match between England and France at Twick...

French supporters pose for a photo as they arrive for the Autumn Nations Cup final rugby union international match between England and France at Twick...

DUBLIN (AP) — World Rugby and two of the sport’s national governing bodies received notice that proceedings are being brought against them by a group of former players preparing claims for negligence over brain injuries suffered during their careers.

The three organizations — World Rugby, England’s Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union — said on Thursday they will take time to consider the contents of a letter of claim sent by solicitors representing nine retired players who are suffering from concussion-related health problems.

“We have been deeply saddened to hear the brave personal accounts from former players,” read a joint statement from the three bodies. “We will continue to use medical evidence and research to keep evolving our approach.”

They said it would be “inappropriate” to comment on the specifics of the letter of claim.

Steve Thompson, who was one of England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup winners, as well as former England flanker Michael Lipman and former Wales flanker Alix Popham were in the initial group preparing lawsuits through the Rylands Sports Law firm.

Since then, former Wales Under-20 center Adam Hughes, who is now 30 and whose career was ended by a brain injury in 2018, and 44-year-old Neil Spence, an ex-England Under-20 back-rower, have revealed they also are part of legal action.

Rylands Sports Law alleges the risks of concussions and sub-concussive injuries were “known and foreseeable” and listed 24 failures on the part of World Rugby, the RFU and WRU.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-17 23:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream