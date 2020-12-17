Alexa
Polish lawmakers approve budget focused on helping economy

By  Associated Press
2020/12/17 21:13
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s lawmakers have approved the 2021 budget that foresees a deficit of some 82.3 billion zlotys ($23 billion) as the government spends on helping the economy through the pandemic and preserving social welfare programs.

The budget was approved Thursday with the backing of the ruling right-wing coalition though almost the entire opposition voted against it. The vote was 234-220 with one abstention.

The budget income was estimated at some 404.4 billion zlotys ($111 billion) and spending at about 487 billion zlotys ($134 billion).

Poland's economy is expected to grow by 4% next year with consumer price inflation of 1.8%, while the deficit of the public sector was pegged at 6% of annual GDP.

Generous pro-family monthly payments are to be continued at the cost of some 41 billion zlotys ($11 billion) and spending on health care is to grow by some 13 billion zlotys ($3.6 billion) compared with this year.

Defense spending will amount to about 2.2% of GDP, meeting NATO expectations.

The budget needs approval from President Andrzej Duda.

Updated : 2020-12-17 22:04 GMT+08:00

