Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, December 17, 2020

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;WSW;14;83%;70%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Nice with some sun;27;17;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;NNE;7;49%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;15;5;Mostly sunny;14;6;NW;2;74%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;19;13;Mostly cloudy;17;12;W;10;78%;44%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;10;6;Clearing;10;7;S;24;88%;11%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy and colder;-7;-10;Mostly cloudy, cold;-8;-10;NNE;2;76%;67%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Chilly with some sun;5;3;Clearing;9;2;SW;6;50%;44%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cold;-13;-16;Becoming cloudy;-9;-15;SSW;19;82%;2%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;23;Humid, a.m. showers;33;26;NE;11;78%;89%;11

Athens, Greece;Partial sunshine;15;10;Partly sunny;15;9;NNE;7;76%;8%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;20;15;Partly sunny;23;16;NNE;18;65%;4%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing;18;10;Hazy sun;19;9;WNW;8;73%;22%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;30;23;A downpour;29;23;SE;7;83%;81%;3

Bangalore, India;A stray thunderstorm;26;17;Sunshine, pleasant;27;17;E;15;56%;10%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Hazy sun and warm;34;24;Hazy sun;32;24;ENE;8;50%;36%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;16;11;Spotty showers;15;10;S;12;86%;86%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;4;-6;Sunny, but chilly;1;-9;SSW;15;24%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Low clouds breaking;6;2;Mostly cloudy;5;0;SSW;6;93%;24%;0

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;8;3;Clouds breaking;7;2;SSE;9;91%;2%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;20;6;A little p.m. rain;20;7;SE;8;64%;67%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;31;19;Partly sunny;32;20;W;9;43%;28%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds;4;0;Partly sunny;4;2;ESE;6;94%;40%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Decreasing clouds;10;5;Clearing;10;7;S;16;85%;4%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Low clouds;5;0;Mostly cloudy;5;-1;WSW;7;76%;24%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Low clouds;3;0;Low clouds;4;0;E;4;81%;19%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine;31;20;Mostly cloudy;32;22;SSW;16;53%;68%;12

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;29;20;A p.m. t-storm;29;19;S;12;49%;82%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and chilly;6;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-4;NW;12;60%;3%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;21;12;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;NE;11;54%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Winds subsiding;24;16;Plenty of sunshine;26;17;SSE;29;57%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;28;20;A shower;28;21;E;6;59%;60%;7

Chennai, India;Rain and drizzle;31;25;Rather cloudy;32;25;NE;16;75%;28%;3

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;2;-3;Variable cloudiness;6;2;SSW;19;60%;27%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray shower;31;23;Showers around;30;23;NNE;9;78%;83%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;6;3;Low clouds;5;3;S;13;86%;28%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;27;22;Breezy;27;22;NNE;26;55%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Sunny and milder;15;4;Partly sunny;17;9;S;17;57%;70%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy this morning;32;25;Mostly sunny;32;24;ENE;14;69%;27%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, cool;14;5;Sunny, but cool;17;5;WNW;14;50%;0%;4

Denver, United States;More clouds than sun;7;-2;Snow and sleet;3;-6;S;8;69%;57%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sun;26;14;Mostly sunny;24;10;NW;9;50%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A couple of t-storms;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;SW;10;77%;61%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;11;9;Periods of rain;13;7;S;24;86%;73%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;8;-6;Partly sunny;10;-4;NNE;12;10%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;17;12;Periods of sun;17;12;WNW;6;75%;11%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;17;13;Mostly cloudy;17;13;NNE;15;55%;43%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy and humid;26;15;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;16;ENE;13;75%;57%;9

Havana, Cuba;A little p.m. rain;27;16;A passing shower;24;15;NE;19;74%;59%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Low clouds;2;-1;Showers of rain/snow;3;2;WNW;18;99%;78%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;24;A t-storm around;32;24;NNW;9;63%;55%;5

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;21;15;Mostly cloudy;21;15;N;12;55%;36%;2

Honolulu, United States;A few showers;28;23;Spotty showers;28;23;ENE;31;58%;82%;4

Hyderabad, India;Becoming cloudy;29;16;Hazy sunshine;29;15;ENE;9;52%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;17;1;Hazy sun;17;2;N;9;49%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds;11;7;Becoming cloudy;9;6;N;13;86%;30%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;WSW;20;69%;56%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;Partly sunny, nice;28;20;N;13;46%;7%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy;24;14;A t-storm around;26;13;NNE;11;57%;64%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;10;-6;Mostly sunny;10;-4;WNW;6;34%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;23;9;Nice with some sun;24;10;NE;10;27%;0%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;18;1;Hazy sun;19;2;SW;7;46%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;Hazy sun;31;18;N;17;24%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Low clouds;2;-4;Low clouds;-1;-1;SW;8;93%;44%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A little rain;30;24;Mostly sunny;31;24;NNE;9;62%;29%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;WSW;9;66%;71%;5

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;26;16;Hazy sun;23;9;NNE;11;49%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;A p.m. shower or two;30;24;NNE;5;79%;81%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Spotty showers;16;4;An afternoon shower;17;4;ENE;11;49%;70%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Partial sunshine;31;24;Clouds and sun;31;24;SW;9;77%;30%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;24;20;Cloudy;23;20;SSE;14;72%;55%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny intervals;15;9;Becoming cloudy;14;12;SSW;10;83%;100%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;12;9;Spotty showers;12;10;S;25;87%;87%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Cooler;18;9;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;NNE;8;50%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Low clouds breaking;28;24;Partial sunshine;30;24;WSW;9;64%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;13;4;Fog, then some sun;10;4;SW;5;81%;36%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;26;Mostly sunny, nice;31;27;ENE;16;68%;55%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;WNW;8;80%;63%;5

Manila, Philippines;A shower;31;24;An afternoon shower;29;24;NE;13;73%;90%;3

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm or two;26;14;Partly sunny, cooler;21;10;SE;21;47%;4%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;23;10;Mostly sunny;24;10;WSW;6;37%;11%;5

Miami, United States;An afternoon shower;27;14;Not as warm;22;16;NE;19;55%;5%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds;1;-5;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-1;W;13;90%;85%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;33;25;Partly sunny;32;25;E;17;63%;55%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;Breezy in the p.m.;29;18;NE;17;59%;26%;11

Montreal, Canada;Not as cold;-8;-12;Brilliant sunshine;-7;-12;ENE;1;56%;0%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;0;-6;Low clouds;-3;-4;SE;8;88%;71%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;31;24;Hazy sun;32;23;N;10;53%;0%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy this morning;25;15;Clouds and sun;26;15;NNE;19;49%;35%;10

New York, United States;Windy, morning snow;-1;-6;Partly sunny, cold;0;-6;NNW;12;58%;2%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;18;10;Mostly sunny, nice;21;9;WSW;8;65%;4%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. snow;-10;-11;Decreasing clouds;-9;-11;SSW;22;79%;43%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;An afternoon shower;8;1;Partly sunny, chilly;9;1;W;14;55%;14%;3

Oslo, Norway;Snow and rain;0;-3;A little p.m. rain;3;2;S;3;98%;83%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Not as cold;-7;-14;Mostly sunny;-6;-12;S;7;57%;1%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;30;25;Breezy in the a.m.;29;25;NNE;21;77%;66%;5

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;30;24;A thunderstorm;31;24;NNW;11;75%;63%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;Spotty showers;29;24;E;11;80%;77%;2

Paris, France;Partly sunny;10;3;Low clouds breaking;9;5;S;13;86%;11%;1

Perth, Australia;Brilliant sunshine;31;16;Breezy in the p.m.;31;19;SSE;21;36%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sunshine;32;26;Turning cloudy;34;25;NNE;17;49%;44%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A couple of t-storms;31;25;A t-storm around;34;25;ESE;20;68%;64%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;32;20;Mostly sunny;32;20;SE;7;53%;14%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds breaking;2;1;Mostly cloudy;5;0;SE;6;86%;4%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cold;-1;-9;Sunny, but chilly;-1;-16;NW;11;47%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;18;10;Downpours;18;11;ESE;13;72%;91%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;17;8;Partly sunny;17;8;N;5;79%;9%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;29;25;Partly sunny;29;25;ENE;13;68%;66%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;5;2;Clouds;5;1;NNE;18;70%;44%;0

Riga, Latvia;Low clouds;5;1;A little a.m. rain;5;4;WSW;14;97%;88%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A heavy thunderstorm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;NW;10;72%;71%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;26;12;Hazy sunshine;22;12;E;10;42%;12%;4

Rome, Italy;Becoming cloudy;13;5;Partly sunny;15;6;NNE;6;83%;23%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;3;-5;A little p.m. snow;-1;-2;SSE;11;84%;98%;0

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sunshine;15;8;Mostly sunny;14;5;W;9;61%;3%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;24;18;A thunderstorm;24;16;ENE;18;75%;56%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;A shower in spots;29;24;E;14;76%;74%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a shower;28;19;Humid with a shower;29;19;N;12;69%;56%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;24;5;Sunny and pleasant;24;7;E;8;26%;3%;6

Santiago, Chile;Hazy sunshine;33;11;Sunshine, pleasant;24;8;SW;9;45%;30%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;29;22;Sunshine, a shower;30;23;N;12;75%;51%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;15;7;Becoming cloudy;13;10;SE;11;72%;93%;2

Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;10;7;Morning showers;10;7;SSW;16;79%;78%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, not as cold;0;-3;Partly sunny;2;-10;NW;9;48%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, chilly;8;4;Rain and drizzle;8;4;N;17;67%;66%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;32;26;A shower or two;30;25;NNW;15;77%;79%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;7;-1;Partly sunny;7;-2;SSW;6;84%;12%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray shower;28;24;Sunshine, a shower;29;24;ENE;19;77%;75%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;6;5;Low clouds;6;5;WSW;14;91%;64%;0

Sydney, Australia;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;24;A couple of t-storms;30;18;SSE;18;76%;90%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy, morning rain;19;17;Occasional rain;21;16;NE;11;86%;89%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Low clouds;4;0;A bit of rain;3;1;W;15;94%;81%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny, but chilly;6;-3;Plenty of sunshine;8;-1;ENE;7;36%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;12;2;Mostly sunny;9;-1;NNW;13;67%;12%;2

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;10;2;Partly sunny;9;2;ENE;8;53%;71%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Showers;19;11;Mostly sunny;20;8;NE;9;76%;26%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;18;6;Clouds and sun;19;6;E;4;61%;9%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny and chilly;8;1;Mostly sunny;10;2;NW;10;49%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;-2;-6;Sunny;-1;-2;SW;7;55%;22%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy;21;13;Mostly sunny;20;13;ESE;17;55%;3%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;20;13;A stray shower;20;14;ESE;12;73%;78%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-16;-29;Sunny, but cold;-16;-26;SW;8;81%;34%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Inc. clouds;8;5;Rain;8;6;W;12;78%;98%;0

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds;5;1;Periods of sun;6;2;SE;5;82%;39%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;29;17;Sunny and beautiful;26;16;E;9;49%;11%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds;3;-3;A little snow;2;-1;SW;13;88%;75%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Low clouds;5;1;Low clouds;6;1;SSW;13;92%;15%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with some sun;17;14;Warmer;21;16;NNW;22;71%;4%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;34;24;Hazy sunshine;33;23;SW;5;55%;27%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds limiting sun;7;-3;Brilliant sunshine;4;-4;ENE;3;52%;2%;2

