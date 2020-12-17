Central America Pavilion shines at Food Taipei 2020

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central America Pavilion has put forward a cornucopia of sumptuous offerings at Food Taipei 2020, which runs from Dec. 17 – 20 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1.

In recent years, Central America’s seafood, produce, and dairy products have been well received in the international market. The items Taiwan imports the most from Central America are coffee, seafood, and meat.

Taiwan has signed free trade agreements with its three Central American allies: Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. This means Taiwanese importers can bring food products from these countries into the nation at cheaper prices, which in turn leads to lower consumer prices.

The following is a list of food products exhibited at the pavilion this year.

Seafood

With excellent seafood farming capabilities, Central America produces high-quality seafood, which has earned trust from Taiwanese consumers, according to the Latin American and Caribbean Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Customs statistics show that Taiwan imported over 70 percent of its frozen white shrimp and nearly 50 percent of its lobster from the three Central American allies. Nearly 80 percent of sea slugs in Taiwan are imported from Nicaragua.

Coffee and cocoa

Coffee produced by the three allies has taken the Taiwan market by storm, accounting for one out of every five cups of coffee sold in the country.

Cocoa from Belize, one of that country's staple products, has also become a hit in Taiwan. Grown under an ideal climate and with proper organic cultivation, Belizean cocoa is now greatly valued by Taiwanese consumers.

A great variety of specialty food products

In addition to coffee and seafood, the pavilion is also exhibiting a great variety of specialty food products, including chili sauce, sweet melons, macadamia nuts, black lemon, and rum. Well-known Belizean chili sauce Marie Sharp's, which is made of lantern chili peppers as well as fruits and vegetables, comes in many flavors.

The Central America Pavilion is located on the first floor of the exhibition hall at booth number J0304.



(Taiwan News, George Liao photos)