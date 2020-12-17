Alexa
  1. Home

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID

By  Deutsche Welle
2020/12/17 09:35
Macron (center) met with EU leaders at a summit in Brussels last week

Macron (center) met with EU leaders at a summit in Brussels last week

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the French Presidency said on Thursday.

"The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 today," a statement said. The diagnosis was made following a PCR test performed after he showed initial symptoms, though his symptoms were not listed.

Macron will self-isolate for seven days, according to the statement, but will "continue to work and take care of his activities at a distance."

In light of the diagnosis, Macron has canceled all of his upcoming trips, including a scheduled visit to Lebanon.

His office is also currently in the process of identifying those people with whom he may have been in contact. Macron attended a European Council heads of state meeting on December 10 and 11.

Quarantine for other politicians

Prime Minister Jean Castex will also self-isolate after coming into contact with Macron. Castex has not shown symptoms, but will no longer be going to the French Senate on Thursday to outline the government's vaccine strategy to combat the virus, his office said in a statement.

Macron's wife, Brigitte, has also entered quarantine but is showing no symptoms.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said he will self-isolate until December 24. He met with Macron on Monday of this week.

France has recorded over 2.4 million cases and 59,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

lc/rt (Reuters, AP)

Updated : 2020-12-17 20:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream