AP PHOTOS: Africa weathers COVID-19 storm in 2020

Residents protest with the covered dead body of a man, who they claimed had been beaten by police for being outside during the dusk to dawn curfew, bu... Residents protest with the covered dead body of a man, who they claimed had been beaten by police for being outside during the dusk to dawn curfew, but which could not be independently verified, in the Mathare slum, or informal settlement, of Nairobi, Kenya Monday, May 4, 2020. Human rights groups have protested the police use of excessive force to enforce the curfew put in place to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga, File)