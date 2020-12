French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday. French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday. (AP photo)

(Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the French Presidency said on Thursday.

"The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 today," his office said in a statement. "This diagnosis was made following an PCR test performed at the onset of the first symptoms."

The presidency said he would isolate for the next seven days.