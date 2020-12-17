Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19

By  Associated Press
2020/12/17 18:00
French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday.

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday. (AP photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday (Dec. 17).

It said the president took a test “as soon as the first symptoms appeared.” The brief statement did not say what symptoms Macron experienced.

It said he would isolate himself for seven days. “He will continue to work and take care of his activities at a distance,” it added.

It was not immediately clear what contact tracing efforts were in progress. Macron attended a European Union summit at the end of last week, and he met Wednesday with the prime minister of Portugal. There was no immediate comment from Portuguese officials.
France
Emmanuel Macron
coronavirus
COVID-19
pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

World Economic Forum praises Taiwan’s competitiveness in the face of the pandemic
World Economic Forum praises Taiwan’s competitiveness in the face of the pandemic
2020/12/16 19:47
Taiwanese fantasy TV series features treasures from the National Palace Museum
Taiwanese fantasy TV series features treasures from the National Palace Museum
2020/12/16 18:47
Moscow Ballet canceled in Taipei after 4 positive coronavirus tests
Moscow Ballet canceled in Taipei after 4 positive coronavirus tests
2020/12/16 16:42
Taiwan’s economy to grow by more than 3% in 2021: Think tanks
Taiwan’s economy to grow by more than 3% in 2021: Think tanks
2020/12/16 16:41
4 members of Russian ballet troupe test positive for coronavirus in Taiwan
4 members of Russian ballet troupe test positive for coronavirus in Taiwan
2020/12/16 15:58

Updated : 2020-12-17 18:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream