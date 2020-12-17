Taiwan post office releases Hello Kitty products ahead of Christmas

Chunghwa Post launches nine Hello Kitty products for Christmas Chunghwa Post launches nine Hello Kitty products for Christmas (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chunghwa Post Co., Ltd. on Thursday (Dec. 17) for the first time released products with effigies of the popular Hello Kitty cartoon character ahead of the Christmas period.

Top managers of the Taiwanese state-run mail company and of Japan’s Sanrio Co., Ltd. joined forces at the Beimen Post Office Thursday to present nine products, which did not include stamps, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

Since the popular cat symbolized happiness and cuteness, the aim of the products was to create an upbeat mood for the Christmas period and chase away somber thoughts about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, officials said.

The kitty adorned shopping bags, postcards, stickers, and three types of thermos bottles. The items will be available at selected post offices and online.

Taiwan has been a popular market for Hello Kitty products, with EVA Air scoring a hit with its Hello Kitty-themed flights on a plane showing a huge version of the Sanrio character painted on its fuselage.