Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

MP says Australia should officially recognize Taiwan

'If China wants to play hard ball, Australia can too,' says George Christensen

  229
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/17 17:25
Australian and Taiwanese flags (Getty Images)

Australian and Taiwanese flags (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As diplomatic and trade tensions boil over between China and Australia, Liberal National MP George Christensen called on his government to seriously consider officially recognizing Taiwan.

Since Australia began to issue calls in April for an investigation into the origins of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak in China, relations between the communist country and Australia have rapidly deteriorated. Beijing's authorities this year have imposed tariffs on Australian barley, banned certain beef slaughterhouses, expanded bans and tariffs to red wine and timber, and recently suspended coal imports.

On Tuesday (Dec. 15), Sky News cited Christensen as saying that as China attempts to send a strong message to countries around the world to fall in line with its agenda, it has turned Australia into a "guinea pig." Christensen claimed that “China is giving us a big shake in order to spook other countries from doing things which China might not be happy with including domestic laws that they’re not happy with."

He called on countries in the free world to join together and stand up to China. The lawmaker then accused Beijing of using trade to meddle with domestic politics in other countries.

He urged Prime Minister Scott Morrison to consider all options, including changing foreign investment laws to block ownership by Chinese state-owned enterprises. He also suggested placing a levy on Australian iron ore bound for China's steel mills and use the proceeds to subsidize domestic industries affected by Beijing's sanctions.

Christensen then suggested political actions that would be guaranteed to rile China, such as providing diplomatic recognition to Taiwan. "The number one thing China would not want to do is for a country like Australia to officially recognise Taiwan as a nation. I hope that all those things diplomatically are on the table right now," said Christensen.

He closed by warning, "If China wants to play hard ball, Australia can too."
diplomatic recognition
Taiwan allies
Australia
Taiwan-Australia relations
diplomatic allies
China bullying
Beijing bullying

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
Chinese netizens cry foul over Taiwan flag on South Korea's 'Running Man'
2020/12/08 12:53
Global alliance needed to counter China: Taiwan foreign minister
Global alliance needed to counter China: Taiwan foreign minister
2020/12/08 12:04
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
Taiwanese banned from all UNESCO events
2020/12/07 11:32
Australian museum pressured to change map showing Taiwan separate from China
Australian museum pressured to change map showing Taiwan separate from China
2020/12/04 14:42
Australia thanks Taiwan for supporting its winemakers amid Chinese tariffs
Australia thanks Taiwan for supporting its winemakers amid Chinese tariffs
2020/12/03 17:57

Updated : 2020-12-17 18:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream