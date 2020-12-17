Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Ministry of Finance considers tax reform to counter property speculation in Taiwan

Amendments to combined building and land tax will take one year to pass

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/17 16:58
The Minglun social housing project in Taipei City 

The Minglun social housing project in Taipei City  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Finance said Thursday (Dec. 17) it is considering reforming taxes in order to counter real estate speculation.

Finance Minister Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) made the remarks after data were released showing that 450,000 people in the country own three apartments or houses, and more than 88,000 own between six and 30 properties, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

According to regular legal procedures, it will take about one year to complete the necessary amendments to legislation for the combined tax on building and land sales (房地合一稅), Su told lawmakers, as the changes need the approval of both the Cabinet and the Legislative Yuan.

The number of newly acquired properties being sold within two years and thus falling under the 35-percent tax rate has been rising year after year since the introduction of the joint tax in 2016, Su said. The number of such transactions more than doubled from 1,659 in 2016 to 3,359 in 2019, reaching 2,915 by September of this year.

Opposition lawmakers criticized Su, saying the more he attacks speculation, the more the practice increases in importance.

speculation
real estate
real estate market
tax reform
Ministry of Finance
Su Jain-rong

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei Prosecutor's Office investigates alleged Taiwan stock speculation
Taipei Prosecutor's Office investigates alleged Taiwan stock speculation
2020/12/10 21:05
Singles’ housing occupies quarter of total in Taiwan
Singles’ housing occupies quarter of total in Taiwan
2020/11/11 17:52
Taiwan's government says economic cooperation with US is non-partisan
Taiwan's government says economic cooperation with US is non-partisan
2020/11/06 17:15
Investors return NT$80 billion more than expected to Taiwan
Investors return NT$80 billion more than expected to Taiwan
2020/10/08 16:01
Taiwan Ministry of Finance's grip on the CHB is a disgrace
Taiwan Ministry of Finance's grip on the CHB is a disgrace
2020/08/27 15:08

Updated : 2020-12-17 17:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream