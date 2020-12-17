Alexa
  1. Home

Japan: Heavy snowfall leaves thousands stranded

By  Deutsche Welle
2020/12/17 06:10
More snow is forecast for wide areas of the country.

More snow is forecast for wide areas of the country.

Around 1,000 cars have been stranded in a snowstorm in Japan, according to local media. The vehicles were stuck on the Kan-Etsu Expressway between Tsukiyono town and Yuzawa town, north of Tokyo, Kyodo News reported on Thursday.

About 200 vehicles were also temporarily stuck in heavy snow on another expressway.

The snowfall also cut off power to about 10,000 households.

Extent of the snowfall

Much of the storm was centered on Niigata and Gunma prefectures, which saw about 2 meters (6.6 feet) of snow over three days, according to public broadcaster NHK.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of more snow, avalanches and further traffic disruptions in eastern and central Japan, and coastal areas.

The government called an emergency meeting to address the fallout

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was expected to attend the meeting with relevant ministries on Thursday afternoon, his office said.

lc/rt (dpa, Reuters)

Updated : 2020-12-17 17:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream