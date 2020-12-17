Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

China’s Luckin Coffee to pay $180 million fine to settle accounting fraud charges

SEC says Chinese company fabricated more than $300 million in sales

  132
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/12/17 16:10
Luckin Coffee (Luckin Coffee photo)

Luckin Coffee (Luckin Coffee photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Luckin Coffee has agreed to pay US$180 million to settle accounting fraud charges for cooking its books by overstating its 2019 revenue and understating a net loss.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced the penalty on Wednesday (Dec. 16), eight months after Luckin Coffee revealed that some of its officers fabricated sales numbers in 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Chinese company did not admit or deny the SEC’s fraud allegations, which were filed in Manhattan federal court.

The SEC said it found that the company “intentionally and materially overstated its reported revenue and expenses and materially understated its net loss in its publicly disclosed financial statements in 2019,” Reuters reported. The settlement is subject to a federal judge’s approval.

Luckin Coffee has agreed to pay the penalty, which may be offset by certain payments it makes to its security holders in relation to its provisional liquidation proceedings in the Cayman Islands, per Reuters.

The Chinese coffee company was founded in June 2017 and grew to become a rival of Starbucks in China. However, in early April, the firm announced that as much as US$310 million in 2019 sales were fabricated by its Chief Operating Officer Jian Liu and other employees.

The company, which was delisted from Nasdaq at the end of June, used related parties to make false sales transactions through three separate purchasing schemes, the SEC said. “Luckin employees attempted to conceal the fraud by inflating the company’s expenses by more than US$190 million, creating a fake operations database, and altering accounting and bank records to reflect the false sales,” the agency added.

“This settlement with the SEC reflects our cooperation and remediation efforts and enables the company to continue with the execution of its business strategy,” said Dr. Jinyi Guo (郭謹一), Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Luckin Coffee, in a statement. He added, “The Company’s Board of Directors and management are committed to a system of strong internal financial controls and adhering to best practices for compliance and corporate governance.”
Luckin Coffee
Luckin Coffee fine
Luckin Coffee SEC
Jinyi Guo

RELATED ARTICLES

US-listed Chinese video streaming service iQiyi accused of inflating its figures
US-listed Chinese video streaming service iQiyi accused of inflating its figures
2020/04/10 20:18
Employee at Chinese education company in US forged figures
Employee at Chinese education company in US forged figures
2020/04/08 20:55
Shares China’s Luckin Coffee plunge 81% after fake data claims
Shares China’s Luckin Coffee plunge 81% after fake data claims
2020/04/05 10:43

Updated : 2020-12-17 17:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream