Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan considering sending delegation to US for Biden's inauguration

Envoy to Washington Hsiao Bi-khim will attend: Presidential Office

  100
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/17 14:47
Presidential Office head David Lee at Legislative Yuan Thursday 

Presidential Office head David Lee at Legislative Yuan Thursday  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government is still considering sending a delegation to attend the Jan. 20 inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, though the coronavirus pandemic has to be taken into account, a senior Presidential Office official said Thursday (Dec. 17).

The U.S. president-elect’s inaugural committee has asked members of the public to stay home and watch the ceremony online, with most related events either to be virtual or restricted to a limited number of people.

Due to the special circumstances, whether Taiwan will be able to send a delegation to Washington is still under discussion, Presidential Office Secretary General David Lee (李大維) told lawmakers Thursday.

However, even if travel is not possible, Taiwan’s envoy in the U.S., Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), will represent the island at the inauguration, he added. The possibility of sending over a full delegation is still being discussed with the U.S., according to a CNA report.

Taiwanese public figures have attended past inaugurations at the invitation of the U.S. Congress, but at present, it was still uncertain whether that will happen this time, according to Lee.

Legislators pointed out to Lee that Taiwan has sent dignitaries to attend previous American presidential inaugurations, including a legislative speaker, a president of the Academia Sinica, and a Democratic Progressive Party chairman.

The veteran diplomat went on to tell lawmakers how he had met then-Senator Biden in the U.S. in 2005 and 2006 and how the politician possessed a thorough understanding of Asian regional issues. Biden visited Taiwan in 2001 and voted in favor of the Taiwan Relations Act in 1979.
Joe Biden
Presidential inauguration
David Lee
Hsiao Bi-khim
Taiwan-U.S relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Biden should follow Trump's Taiwan policy: Former US diplomat
Biden should follow Trump's Taiwan policy: Former US diplomat
2020/12/16 13:13
Biden, Harris named Time magazine's 'Person of the Year'
Biden, Harris named Time magazine's 'Person of the Year'
2020/12/11 22:00
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's president races for 'world domination'
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's president races for 'world domination'
2020/12/11 15:53
Taiwan president delivers speech to US think tank
Taiwan president delivers speech to US think tank
2020/12/11 10:40
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
Taiwanese-American Katherine Tai expected to be nominated as US trade envoy
2020/12/10 12:56

Updated : 2020-12-17 15:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream