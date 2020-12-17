COVID Business Booms For Hong Kong Online Flower Shops This Christmas

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 17 December 2020 -The pandemic has made online florist sales boom in 2020. With social distancing measures in place, overall sales in physical stores have drastically plummeted.





"Shortly after the pandemic came in full force, we projected that our sales would slump to a new low" says Justin Chung founder of Gift Flowers HK. The introduction of social distancing rules, employment uncertainty and general economic downturn has caused an inevitable perfect storm. Despite having to face an overwhelming number of hurdles, the e-commerce flower industry has flourished.





Gift Flowers HK has seen an impressive 100% jump in Christmas sales and 30% increase in overall sales since the pandemic began. With people more inclined to shop online instead of visiting a conventional florist, sales have grown signicantly.





"We know people would not be travelling this Christmas so we doubled our purchasing for Christmas trees, wreaths and other Christmas flower arrangements" says Justin Chung "However, we never expected that all our Christmas trees would be sold out before December"





Many are unable to experience a normal Christmas this year as everyone is being advised to "stay at home" and "work from home". This situation has encourage those who would usually travel to decorate their own homes instead to compensate on missed festivals and special occasions.





"We find that many people have been buying Christmas trees and decorations, perhaps in the hopes to create more of a holiday ambience at home after enduring the hardships the pandemic had brought. We had not anticipated that Christmas trees, in particular, would be sold out almost instantly. Our Christmas floral arrangements are also being sold more rapidly than previous years."





The pandemic has brought about much social and economic disruption and many businesses around the globe have to bear the brunt of declining sales. Yet, serving as one of the companies to have thrived during this ordeal, Gift Flowers HK is proof that all hope is not lost in the world of e-commerce. The positive results showcases fantastic prospects in the market for many and paves new pathways for budding businesses to take amidst the crisis.





About Gift Flowers HK

Gift Flowers HK is a leading online florist based in Hong Kong. The company prides itself in evironmentally friendly packaging and innovative arrangements. Seasonal floral sales correlate with consumer confidence and underlying health of the economy.



