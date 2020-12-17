Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Quinones scores 20 to lift Memphis past Tulane 80-74

By  Associated Press
2020/12/17 12:54
Quinones scores 20 to lift Memphis past Tulane 80-74

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lester Quinones had 20 points as Memphis beat Tulane 80-74 on Wednesday night.

It was the first American Athletic Conference game of the season for both teams.

D.J. Jeffries had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis (5-3). Landers Nolley II added 16 points. DeAndre Williams had 10 points.

Gabe Watson had 18 points for the Green Wave (4-1), whose four-game season-opening win streak was snapped. Jordan Walker added 16 points. Jaylen Forbes had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-17 14:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream