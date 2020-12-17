Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Interior chief latest official to test positive for virus

By  Associated Press
2020/12/17 12:50
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt takes reporters' questions overlooking the Minnesota River area after he announced the gray wolf's recovery "a mile...

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt takes reporters' questions overlooking the Minnesota River area after he announced the gray wolf's recovery "a mile...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Interior Secretary David Bernhardt has tested positive for the coronavirus, an agency spokesman said.

Bernhardt's test results Wednesday make him the latest administration official, including President Donald Trump, to test positive for the virus. Trump was hospitalized for three days in October.

Interior spokesman Nicholas Goodwin said Bernhardt has no symptoms. He “will continue to work on behalf of the American people while in quarantine,” Goodwin said.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to receive the vaccine for the virus Friday.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the United States, and more than 300,000 people have died nationally.

Updated : 2020-12-17 14:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream