Taichung Mayor chews out AIT director over ractopamine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The mayor of Taichung caused a diplomatic incident on Wednesday (Dec. 16) when she publicly berated the U.S. de facto ambassador to Taiwan over imports of U.S. pork containing ractopamine, prompting him to cancel a lunch scheduled for the two leaders later that day.

On Wednesday, Director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) William Brent Christensen attended what reportedly had originally been arranged to be a private meeting in Taichung City Hall with Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕), a member of the Kuomintang (KMT) party. However, the Taichung City government apparently did not follow the originally agreed upon terms of the meeting and opened it to the media, catching the AIT delegation off guard, reported Liberty Times.

After the two leaders bowed and greeted each other, Lu bluntly stated in front of the media and Christensen that regarding the lifting of the ban on pork from the U.S. containing ractopamine, in the past, Taiwan’s laws and regulations were very strict, and no pork output, products, or imports could contain ractopamine or clenbuterol. She claimed that Taichung City also has its own law on the matter and local public opinion is very clear that it does not want the city government to change the law or lift the ban.

She then said that she was only "obeying the voice of the people," that it was not a "targeted" attack, and that she believes it will not affect the friendship and cooperation between the Taichung City Government and the U.S. government.

Christensen was initially focused on listening to Lu's opening greetings as an interpreter translated her words, but when she mentioned the word "ractopamine," he averted eye contact and began to look down at a document in his lap. A member of the AIT delegation then stepped forward and whispered to Christensen.

An official from the Taichung City Government then quickly announced, "According to the agreement with the media, the entire meeting will not be open to the press. The following proceedings will not be open [to the media]." Reporters present at the scene left before Christensen responded.

That evening, AIT Spokesperson Amanda Mansour issued a rare and solemn statement claiming that "All U.S. exports to Taiwan and our other trade partners are safe and meet the same high, evidence-based standards that we follow for our own consumption in the United States." Appearing to admonish Lu for her comments about ractopamine, the AIT then stated: "When political figures propagate disinformation and raise unfounded anxiety among Taiwan consumers, it is a disservice to everyone."

The statement then called on all parties to respond to this issue with a responsible attitude and on a scientific basis. It pointed out the importance of the security relationship between the two countries and expressed its belief that the "robust trade relationship" between the U.S. and Taiwan will continue to be a "mutually beneficial part of that partnership."