Henry lifts Jacksonville St. past Tennessee Tech 74-50

By  Associated Press
2020/12/17 12:25
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kayne Henry had 17 points as Jacksonville State routed Tennessee Tech 74-50 on Wednesday night. Amanze Ngumezi added 12 points for the Gamecocks, and Jalen Finch chipped in 11 points.

Henry hit 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Brandon Huffman had 10 points for Jacksonville State (5-2, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference).

Kenny White Jr. had 12 points for the Golden Eagles (0-7, 0-2), whose season-opening losing streak reached seven games. Tujautae Williams added 10 points.

Jr. Clay, the Golden Eagles’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 10.0 points per game, shot only 11% (1 of 9) from the field.

The Gamecocks defeated Tennessee Tech 73-67 last Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-17 14:19 GMT+08:00

