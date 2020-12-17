Alexa
By  Associated Press
2020/12/17 11:43
White scores 16, Ole Miss beats Middle Tennessee 70-51

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Romello White had 16 points to lead five Mississippi players scoring in double figures and the Rebels beat Middle Tennessee 70-51 on Wednesday night.

White, a graduate transfer from Arizona State, made 7 of 8 from the field and is shooting 80% (20 of 25) this season. KJ Buffen had 11 points and Devontae Shuler, Luis Rodriguez and Jarkel Joiner scored 10 apiece for Ole Miss (4-0).

Middle Tennessee went 0 for 6 from the field with six turnovers in the first six-plus minutes as the Rebels, who never trailed, jumped to a 13-2 lead. Ole Miss scored 12 points off 12 Blue Raiders turnovers in the first half and took a 32-22 lead into the break.

Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis set a program record of 332 win during his 16 seasons (2002-18) as head coach at Middle Tennessee. The Rebels have won seven of the 13 matchups between the schools. Davis is 7-1, going 3-0 for Ole Miss and 4-1 for the Blue Raiders.

Dontrell Shuler, Devontae's younger brother, led Middle Tennessee (2-4) with 19 points and Tyler Millin had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Ole Miss shot a season-high 55% (28 of 51) from the field despite finishing with a season-low seven assists. The Rebels outscored the Blue Raiders 48-16 in the paint and 15-4 in fastbreak points. Middle Tennessee made 17 of 57 (30%) from the field and 5 of 22 (23%) from 3-point range.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-17 12:51 GMT+08:00

