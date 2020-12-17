Alexa
Pleasant carries Abilene Christian over Hardin-Simmons 95-73

By  Associated Press
2020/12/17 11:51
Pleasant carries Abilene Christian over Hardin-Simmons 95-73

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Joe Pleasant matched his career high with 20 points as Abilene Christian romped past Division III-member Hardin-Simmons 95-73 on Wednesday night.

Airion Simmons had 16 points and nine rebounds for Abilene Christian (7-1), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Kolton Kohl added 12 points. Coryon Mason had 10 points.

Aidan Walsh had 18 points for the Cowboys. Kyle Brennon added 10 points. Trey Brown had seven rebounds.

Abilene Christian matches up against Arkansas on the road on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-17 12:51 GMT+08:00

