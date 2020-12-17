Amazfit introducing ZenBuds Smart Sleep Earbuds & AirRun Smart Foldable Treadmill into Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 17 December 2020 -





Exclusive launch with Challenger on 18 Dec - Amazfit ZenBuds

The feather-light earbuds help users get a good night's rest with noise-blocking design, soothing sounds, and sleep monitoring









The new Amazfit ZenBuds help users sleep better and smarter thanks to their noise-blocking and real-time sleep monitoring functions. Featuring a sleek, ergonomic, in-ear design, Amazfit ZenBuds fit snugly into your ear to eliminate external noise and provide peace and quiet all night long. Amazfit ZenBuds' Smart Interference further removes noise while playing soothing, sleep-inducing sounds that automatically turn off once you're asleep. Additionally, real-time monitoring gathers data on your heart rate, body position and movement, then compiles it in a report that helps you better understand and improve your sleep quality. With a 12-hour battery lifei, Amazfit ZenBuds can both lull you to sleep at night and wake you up in the morning with an in-ear alarm.

The sleep-oriented Amazfit ZenBuds recently took home the prestigious 2020 Red Dot Design Award. Recognized for their highly innovative features and disruptive design qualities, Amazfit ZenBuds are reimagining the future of smart wearables.

Fit Right, Sleep Tight - Amazfit ZenBuds Are the Perfect Sleep Companion

Amazfit ZenBuds are designed to help you get to sleep easily, the natural way. No pills, no counting sheep, and no clunky noise machines. Just comfortable, lightweight, noise-blocking earbuds that gently guide you to sleep--and keep you asleep all night long. Amazfit ZenBuds feature an extensive library of natural, sleep-inducing sounds-- from babbling brooks to forest birds--that put you at ease while blocking out all distracting noises. And, when the Smart Playback feature is turned on, the soothing sounds automatically pause once you fall asleep.

Amazfit ZenBuds are also designed to monitor your sleep positions, heart rate and sleep quality, so you'll awake each morning to insights that can help you create better sleep habits. Amazfit ZenBuds fit snugly and won't fall out while you're sleeping--even if you toss and turn. The state-of-the-art earbuds can also guide you through deep breathing exercises, helping you relax and calm your mind after a busy day.

Light and Flexible for All-Night Comfort

The ultra-sleek and stylish Amazfit ZenBuds weigh in at just 1.78g per earbud. Extensively tested for a secure and comfy fit, Amazfit ZenBuds feature skin-friendly silicone tips with an elastic and stretchable texture, so they don't put pressure on the ear or slip out easily when you move. Their softness and flexibility also make cleaning and replacement a snap--simply stretch and remove the tips. And the silicone eartips are thermal and sweat-proof, so they rest comfortably in the outer ear without probing your ear canal or sinking in too deeply.

In market SOON - AirRun Smart Treadmill

Easy 5-seconds folding, supports virtual running applications, and Surround Sound Customized by JBL Speakers









Amazfit AirRun is a foldable home treadmill with a maximum speed of 15 kilometers per hour and a load limit of 100kg. There are 8 shock absorbers installed between the running board and the main frame, which effectively absorbs the impact of each step on the treadmill, protecting the knees and, at the same time, achieving a noise-reducing effect.

Compared to a traditional treadmill, Amazfit AirRun takes up 80% less space after being folded. The treadmill has built-in speakers from the well-known professional audio brand JBL, and is equipped with two surround-sound speakers with Harman sound algorithms, to produce high quality audio output. You can run and be immersed in the advanced music quality without the need to wear headphones.

Support virtual running programs, to run all over the world at home

Amazfit AirRun can simultaneously display real-time heart rate data from the Amazfit smart wearable devices series, so you know the state of your body as you exercise. Compared with the traditional treadmill hand-held heart rate armrest measurement method, the data produced by Amazfit AirRun is instantaneous and easier to monitor. .

Amazfit AirRun can also be linked to the world-renowned ZWIFT virtual running application. You can experience multiple international running tracks and adjust running speeds. You can also run against a group of friends and other online users at the same time.





After completing "the battle", the data is immediately synchronized to exclusive sports applications such as Strava, TrainingPeaks, Runtastic, etc.





Products availability and suggested retail price:

Amazfit ZenBuds will be available exclusively on Challenger (Hachi.tech) & weareready.sg from 18 Dec to 31 Dec 2020 at a suggested retail price of SGD239 and, Amazfit AirRun will be available for preorder from 24 December 2020 on weareready.sg and authorized retailers at a suggested retail price of SGD849. For more information, please visit: weareready.sg.

About AMAZFIT

Amazfit is an international wearable brand with markets across markets globally. As a self-brand of Huami (NYSE:HMI) since 2015, Amazfit has become a significant brand in smart wearable technology.





According to company internal data, as of August 2019, a total of 100 million devices were shipped since Huami's inception in 2013. Mobile Apps of Huami, Mi Fit and Amazfit, work hand in hand with smart wearable devices, which provide users with comprehensive health management.





Huami is transforming the way individuals connect with the Internet and with each other through smart wearable technology. Its mission is to Connect Health with Technology. On February 8, 2018, Huami was listed on the New York Stock Exchange.





For more detailed information, please visit https://www.amazfit.com/en/about.html





About Leader Radio Technologies

Leader Radio Technologies Pte Ltd. is a leading distributor of innovative consumer electronics brands in Singapore, Hong Kong (HQ), Greater China and Asia Pacific, offering an inspired collection of the most sought-after gadgets from internationally recognized brands.

Driven by strong marketing acumen and close relationships with all major retail channels in the region, LRT's portfolio of products is being sold in nearly every corner of the market. Some products have even become the #1 bestseller in Hong Kong according to renowned market research firms such as GfK and NPD.

LRT is committed to providing our customers with more attentive service and giving the most personalized technical support.

For more information, please visit: www.weareready.sg

