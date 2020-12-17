Alexa
Waters lifts Troy over Samford 79-71

By  Associated Press
2020/12/17 11:23
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Khalyl Waters had a career-high 21 points as Troy defeated Samford 79-71 on Wednesday night. Zay Williams added 20 points for the Trojans.

Waters shot 13 for 14 from the line. Williams also had 13 rebounds.

Nick Stampley had 17 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks for Troy (4-3).

Kam Woods, whose 11.0 points per game coming into the matchup was second on the Trojans, was held to 2 points. He shot 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Christian Guess had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-3). Myron Gordon added 16 points.

Troy matches up against Auburn on the road on Saturday. Samford takes on Kennesaw State on the road on Saturday.

