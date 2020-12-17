Alexa
Benjamin leads UAB past Southern U. 88-46

By  Associated Press
2020/12/17 11:04
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin had 15 points to lead seven UAB players in double figures as the Blazers extended their season-opening win streak to seven games, rolling past Southern 88-46 on Wednesday night. Tyreek Scott-Grayson and Quan Jackson added 13 points apiece for the Blazers. Michael Ertel chipped in 12 points, and Tavin Lovan had 11.

Damiree Burns had 12 points for the Jaguars (0-4), who have now lost four games in a row to start the season.

UAB (7-0) faces Chattanooga at home on Saturday. Southern plays UC Riverside on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

