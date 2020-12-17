Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Locure scores 22 to lead S. Alabama over D-II Flagler 103-81

By  Associated Press
2020/12/17 11:20
Locure scores 22 to lead S. Alabama over D-II Flagler 103-81

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Tyreke Locure scored a career-high 22 points as South Alabama romped past Division II Flagler 103-81 on Wednesday night.

Locure hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. Michael Flowers had 18 points for South Alabama (6-2). KK Curry added 14 points. John Pettway had 14 points and seven assists. Kayo Goncalves added nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Jaguars were 36-of-59 shooting for 61% and made 11 of 20 3-pointers.

Jaizec Lottie had 21 points for the Saints. Marcus Henderson added 16 points and six rebounds. Chase Fiddler had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-17 12:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream