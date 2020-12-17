Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Mississippi St. uses 2nd half to get clear of C. Arkansas

By  Associated Press
2020/12/17 10:42
Mississippi St. uses 2nd half to get clear of C. Arkansas

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — D.J. Stewart Jr. scored 17 points and Tolu Smith had a double-double and Mississippi State beat Central Arkansas 81-65 on Wednesday night.

Smith finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, Jalen Johnson scored 15 and Iverson Molinar 14 for the Bulldogs (4-3). Mississippi State had a 41-33 rebounding advantage with 13 offensive rebounds leading to 19 second-chance points.

Eddy Kayouloud scored 20 on 8-for-11 shooting for Central Arkansas (0-6), Rylan Bergersen scored 15 and Deandre Jones 10.

The Bears saw their first four games canceled due to COVID-19 and now have played six straight away from home. Their first scheduled game at home won’t occur until January 6 when they take on New Orleans.

But despite their travels they proved feisty in the first half and only trailed 39-35.

However, an 8-2 burst after halftime, which started with a 3-pointer from Molinar, served as the beginning of Mississippi State’s pulling away. Johnson’s 3-pointer with 14:45 to go extended the lead to 54-41.

Wednesday’s game was the third time that Mississippi State and Central Arkansas had met. The Bulldogs have won all three. Prior to the game the most recent was a 79-72 victory in Jackson, Mississippi on Dec. 22, 2012.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-17 12:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
Taiwan mulls relaxing 12-year limit for migrant workers
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream