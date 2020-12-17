Alexa
Daye, Jr. leads FIU over Florida Gulf Coast 85-69

By  Associated Press
2020/12/17 10:17
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Antonio Daye, Jr. had 23 points as Florida International defeated Florida Gulf Coast 85-69 on Wednesday night.

Daye, Jr. hit 8 of 10 shots. He added six assists. Radshad Davis had 16 points and eight rebounds for FIU (5-1). Eric Lovett added 14 points. Dimon Carrigan had seven rebounds and four blocks.

Caleb Catto had 22 points for the Eagles (3-2). Cyrus Largie added 12 points and nine rebounds. Dakota Rivers had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-17 11:22 GMT+08:00

