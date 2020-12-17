Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Toledo controls OT, beats Marshall 96-87

By  Associated Press
2020/12/17 09:50
Toledo controls OT, beats Marshall 96-87

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marreon Jackson scored 14 of Toledo's 16 points in overtime and the Rockets handed Marshall its first loss this season, 96-87 Wednesday night.

Jackson finished with 23 points for Toledo (5-3), draining back-to-back 3-pointers early in the extra period and Toledo led the rest of the way.

The Thundering Herd’s Taevion Kinsey made a dunk to even the score at 80 with a minute remaining in regulation, sending the game to overtime.

Ryan Rollins added 16 points for Toledo, Setric Millner Jr. added 15 points. JT Shumate had 12 points.

Kinsey had 20 points for the Thundering Herd (4-1), Mikel Beyers added 14 points. Jarrod West had 13 points.

Toledo swept Marshall in two meetings in the 2019-20 season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-17 11:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him