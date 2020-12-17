Alexa
Calcaterra carries San Diego past Cal Poly 70-61

By  Associated Press
2020/12/17 09:31
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Joey Calcaterra posted 18 points and seven rebounds as San Diego got past Cal Poly 70-61 on Wednesday.

Frankie Hughes, the Toreros’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 16.0 points per game, made just 1 of 6 shots.

Keith Smith had 12 points for the Mustangs (2-3). Hank Hollingsworth added 10 points and seven rebounds. Kobe Sanders had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

