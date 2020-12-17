Alexa
Loewe scores 20 to lead William & Mary past Hampton 75-58

By  Associated Press
2020/12/17 09:46
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Luke Loewe had 20 points as William & Mary defeated Hampton 75-58 on Wednesday night.

Quinn Blair had 14 points for William & Mary (2-1). Yuri Covington added 12 points. Mehkel Harvey had 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Russell Dean had 18 points and eight assists for the Pirates (1-3). Marquis Godwin added 12 points. Dajour Dickens had 11 points, nine rebounds and six blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-17 11:22 GMT+08:00

