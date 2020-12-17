Alexa
Roberts leads Georgia St. over Mercer 88-81

By  Associated Press
2020/12/17 09:34
ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Roberts had 17 points as Georgia State beat Mercer 88-81 on Wednesday night.

Eliel Nsoseme and Corey Allen added 16 points apiece for the Panthers, while Kane Williams chipped in 15. Nsoseme also had 20 rebounds, while Williams posted nine assists.

Neftali Alvarez had 17 points for the Bears (6-1), whose six-game season-opening winning streak was broken. Jeff Gary added 13 points. Ross Cummings had 12 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-17 11:22 GMT+08:00

