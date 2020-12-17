Alexa
Flowers leads LIU-Brooklyn over Sacred Heart 75-55

By  Associated Press
2020/12/17 07:59
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Ty Flowers scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Long Island-Brooklyn routed Sacred Heart 75-55 on Wednesday in a long-delayed start to the season.

LIU Brooklyn had not played a game until Wednesday. Sacred Heart kicked off Nov. 24 against Rutgers but has had seven postponements or cancellations since.

The game was the Northeast Conference opener for both and, given a season being shaped by COVID-19, meet again Thursday night.

Jermaine Jackson Jr. added 17 points for Long Island-Brooklyn. Tre Wood added 13 points. Alex Rivera had 12 points. Eral Penn added 10 points and two blocked shots.

Mike Sixsmith had 10 points for the Pioneers (0-2, 0-1). Cantavio Dutreil added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Bryce Johnson had seven rebounds.

Aaron Clarke, the Pioneers’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 17.0 points per game, was held to only 6 points on 2-of-11 shooting. Sacred Heart was 31% shooting, making 18 of 58 shots.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-17 09:47 GMT+08:00

