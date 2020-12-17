Alexa
Kiss scores 22 to lift Bryant past Wagner 74-62

By  Associated Press
2020/12/17 08:20
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Peter Kiss had 22 points as Bryant defeated Wagner 74-62 on Wednesday.

Kiss made 9 of 11 free throws.

Chris Childs had 14 points for Bryant (5-2, 2-1 Northeast Conference). Hall Elisias added 12 points and nine rebounds. Michael Green III had 11 points.

Elijah Ford scored a career-high 23 points and had 10 rebounds for the Seahawks (0-2, 0-1). Elijah Allen added 15 points. Alex Morales had 10 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2020-12-17 09:47 GMT+08:00

