Ravens WRs Brown, Boykin, Proche placed on COVID-19 list

By  Associated Press
2020/12/17 07:27
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (15) runs after catching a pass for a 44-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game a...

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (15) runs after catching a pass for a 44-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game a...

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have placed receivers Marquise Brown, Mile Boykin and James Proche on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The move was announced by the team Wednesday. The status of the three players for Sunday's game against Jacksonville was uncertain.

Brown scored a key touchdown for Baltimore in the fourth quarter of a 47-42 victory over Cleveland on Monday night. Brown is tied for the team lead with 43 catches and has a team-high 605 yards receiving and has scored five TDs.

Boykin has 16 receptions for 206 yards. Proche has only one catch, but is averaging 8.3 yards on 21 punt returns.

Updated : 2020-12-17 09:46 GMT+08:00

