Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Cleveland decision still leaves teams with 'Indian' names

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/17 07:42
Cleveland decision still leaves teams with 'Indian' names

The Cleveland Indians announced this week they are dropping the name they have been known by since 1915 after months of internal discussions and meetings with outside groups, including Native Americans who have sought to have the team stop using a moniker many deem racist. Here are where some other teams in the major professional sports stand on the use of Native American names.

NFL

Washington Football Team — Dropped “Redskins” name, logo and all Native American imagery in July 2020; no date set for new name.

Kansas City Chiefs — No current plan to change name. Banned headdresses and other Native American imagery from stadium on game days.

MLB

Atlanta Braves — No current plan to change name.

Cleveland Indians — Announced plans to drop name “Indians” from name after 2021 season; no replacement name announced.

NHL

Chicago Blackhawks — No plan to change name.

Updated : 2020-12-17 09:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him