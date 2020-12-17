Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Chargers offensive tackle Bulaga ruled out vs. Raiders

By  Associated Press
2020/12/17 07:15
Chargers offensive tackle Bulaga ruled out vs. Raiders

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers will be without offensive right tackle Bryan Bulaga for Thursday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bulaga suffered a concussion during the first quarter last Sunday against Atlanta and remains in concussion protocol. The 11-year veteran was one of the team's big signings during free agency, but will miss his fifth game because of various injuries.

Storm Norton is likely to start in Bulaga's place. Los Angeles has also ruled out linebacker Emeke Egbule because of illness.

Safety Nasir Adderley (shoulder) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (back) are doubtful while wide receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (back), running back Austin Ekeler (quadricep) and defensive end Uchenna Nwosu (back, shoulder) have been designated as questionable.

The Chargers (4-9) go into Thursday's game with nine straight losses in AFC West games. They held walkthroughs instead of practices because of the short week.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2020-12-17 08:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him