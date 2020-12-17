Alexa
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/17 06:30
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 20 cents to $47.82 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 32 cents to $51.08 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 3 cents to $1.35 a gallon. January heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.48 a gallon. January natural gas was unchanged at $2.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $3.80 to $1,859.10 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 41 cents to $25.05 an ounce and March copper rose 1 cent $3.56 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.63 Japanese yen from 103.70 yen. The euro rose to $1.2163 from $1.2157.

Updated : 2020-12-17 08:16 GMT+08:00

