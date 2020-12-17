Alexa
Alba leads Barcelona to 2-1 comeback win over Sociedad

By JOSEPH WILSON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/17 05:58
Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi gestures during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
Barcelona's Jordi Alba celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
Barcelona's Jordi Alba, second right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and ...
Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, third left, scores his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelon...

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona defender Jordi Alba scored one goal and set up another to spark a 2-1 comeback victory over Real Sociedad, depriving the Basque Country side of the Spanish league lead on Wednesday.

Alba canceled out Willian José's opener by curling in a strike in the 32nd minute. The left back then helped the hosts take the lead a minute before halftime when he crossed for Frenkie de Jong to score.

The result shuffled the order of Sociedad, Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid, all level on points at the top of the table and separated only by goal difference. Atlético is now in first place, Sociedad in second, and Madrid in third.

The win by Barcelona boosted its chances of joining the tightly-contest title race. Lionel Messi’s team climbed into fifth place, six points adrift the front-runners.

Atlético has three games in hand, Barcelona two, and Madrid one, in respect to Sociedad.

___

Updated : 2020-12-17 08:15 GMT+08:00

