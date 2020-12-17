Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Raiders missing 4 more defensive starters for Chargers game

By JOSH DUBOW , AP Pro Football Writer, Associated Press
2020/12/17 06:10
Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram (24) tackles Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the second half of an NFL foo...
File-This Dec. 15, 2019, file photo shows then Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles ...

Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram (24) tackles Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the second half of an NFL foo...

File-This Dec. 15, 2019, file photo shows then Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles ...

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without four more defensive starters for their first game under new coordinator Rod Marinelli.

Coach Jon Gruden said that defensive end Clelin Ferrell will miss Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a shoulder injury, and linebacker Nicholas Morrow, cornerback Damon Arnette and safety Johnathan Abram all will be out with concussions. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins is already on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

“They were out of some of the game last week, too,” Gruden said Wednesday. “We just got to have guys step up.”

Defensive end Carl Nassib will help replace Ferrell after being a healthy inactive the past two weeks. Recently signed Daryl Worley, who spent the past two seasons with the Raiders, is also back this week and will help in the secondary.

Dallin Leavitt also could be in the mix at safety, and Nevin Lawson will replace Arnette at outside cornerback if he recovers from an illness that has him listed as questionable.

The Raiders (7-6) have been struggling on defense, having allowed at least 200 yards rushing in each of the past two weeks. Coordinator Paul Guenther was fired on Sunday following a 44-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Marinelli was promoted from defensive line coach to run the defense for the final three games as the Raiders try to make a push for the playoffs. They currently are one game out of playoff contention.

“There’s only so much you can do in a short week, but definitely just try to simplify things as much as possible,” defensive tackle Maurice Hurst said. “He’s a great coach and someone that focuses a lot on his defense and what we can do more so than the opponent and try to fix things that we have problems with from within our defense. So I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for us to display what we’re able to do this week.”

The Raiders also will be without rookie receiver Henry Ruggs III, who was placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

Receiver Bryan Edwards, who missed practice on Tuesday, was back Wednesday and is expected to play.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2020-12-17 08:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
Taiwan launches 'aircraft carrier killer' corvette
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
200 green iguanas captured in southwestern Taiwan
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
China denies radiation leak from nuke plant across from Taiwan
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July
Lancet study estimates 11,800 Taiwanese were infected with coronavirus by July