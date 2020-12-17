Alexa
By  Associated Press
2020/12/17 05:19
DISH, Brinker fall; GoDaddy, Tilray rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

AutoZone, up $11.13 at $1,190.50

The auto parts and products retailer boosted its stock buyback program by $1.5 billion.

DISH Network, down $4.17 at $31.51

The satellite television provider announced a $2 billion debt offering, partly to help fund the building of its 5G network.

GoDaddy, up $2.16 at $88.00

The cloud-based technology products developer is buying payments company Poynt.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, up $1.56 at $80.73

The retailer boosted its stock buyback program by $100 million.

Tilray, up $1.46 at $9.33

Aphria is buying the fellow cannabis company.

American Outdoor Brands, up $1.75 at $17.59

The outdoor products and accessories company handily beat analysts' fiscal second-quarter profit forecasts.

Brinker International, down 80 cents at $54.35

The operator of restaurant chains Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy withdrew its forecasts for its fiscal second quarter.

Luminar Technologies, up $1.83 at $24.70

The automotive software and technology company will provide its technology to Intel's Mobileye for autonomous vehicles.

